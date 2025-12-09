12,755 Shares in Sanofi $SNY Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $177,831,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,938,000. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,548,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,794,000 after buying an additional 782,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,959,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,648,000 after buying an additional 443,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after buying an additional 425,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.31. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

