Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.98% of Valmont Industries worth $127,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VMI stock opened at $413.84 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $427.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.65 and its 200-day moving average is $369.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,214.48. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

