Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,146 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,019,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,403,000 after purchasing an additional 376,499 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,484,000 after buying an additional 480,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,157,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,122,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,224,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 243.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 592.59%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

