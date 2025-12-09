Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,057,372 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $139,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 579.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 4.3%

AU opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.