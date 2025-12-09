Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,787 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth about $96,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,528,000 after purchasing an additional 98,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,762,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 2.2%

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Rithm Capital

In other Rithm Capital news, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $214,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,317,028.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

