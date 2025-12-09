Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.1667.

VOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VOR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,579 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $617,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 779,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,858.24. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 11,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $349,060.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,167,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,625.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 2,211,181 shares of company stock worth $53,233,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $100,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $5,368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of VOR opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.08.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.