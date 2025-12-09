Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.1667.
VOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VOR
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $100,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $5,368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of VOR opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.08.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vor Biopharma
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What Dollar Tree’s Surge and Home Depot’s Slide Say About Consumer Health
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2026
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- ChargePoint’s Comeback Story: Why This EV Stock Is Charging Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.