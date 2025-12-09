Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) vs. Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International 0.02% -0.02% -0.01% Gulf Resources -286.77% -20.62% -17.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Technologies International and Gulf Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Gulf Resources 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $84.24 million 0.83 $20,000.00 ($0.01) -740.00 Gulf Resources $7.66 million 0.96 -$58.94 million ($48.05) -0.11

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Gulf Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northern Technologies International has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources. Northern Technologies International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Gulf Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Technologies International beats Gulf Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company provides a portfolio of bio-based and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site and technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. It sells its products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets through direct sales force, network of independent distributors, agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

About Gulf Resources

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. In addition, the company offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.