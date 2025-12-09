Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Rxo Inc $RXO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,965 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RXO were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in RXO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of RXO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RXO by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in RXO by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 189,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RXO news, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson acquired 7,775 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,142. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Szlosek bought 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $251,209.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,603.96. This represents a 125.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock worth $488,875. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXO. Zacks Research cut shares of RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RXO from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Rxo Inc has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

