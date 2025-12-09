Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.14 Million in Byrna Technologies Inc. $BYRN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 247.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 232,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 449,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 126,894 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYRN. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on Byrna Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.28. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 18.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

