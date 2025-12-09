Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,069 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,499,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,496,000 after buying an additional 192,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pinterest by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,431,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 659,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 403,125 shares of company stock worth $13,669,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The business had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

