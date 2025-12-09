Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 152,785 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 559.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,785 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.02. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.