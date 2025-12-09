Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,888 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $73,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 32.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6,017.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,094 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IART opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $402.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,326.10. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

