M&T Bank Corp Takes $940,000 Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,165 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $1,459,633,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $386,328,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $326,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

