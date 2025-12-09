Financial Contrast: Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) vs. Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)

Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ – Get Free Report) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Town Sports International and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A Interactive Strength -202.03% -152.27% -32.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interactive Strength $5.38 million 0.94 -$34.93 million ($22.64) -0.09

This table compares Town Sports International and Interactive Strength”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Town Sports International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interactive Strength.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Town Sports International and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interactive Strength 1 0 0 2 3.00

Interactive Strength has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 610.90%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Summary

Interactive Strength beats Town Sports International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

