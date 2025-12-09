Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/24/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/23/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

10/14/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $241,684.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952.15. The trade was a 90.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

