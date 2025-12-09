New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 168,685 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of BILL by 73.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in BILL by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BILL by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BILL by 22.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

BILL stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The company had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.76. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

