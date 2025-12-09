Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.3523.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 120,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,827.76. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,207,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,174,315. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

