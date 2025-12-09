Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.