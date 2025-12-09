Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average is $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 156.97 and a beta of 2.63. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $213.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KGI Securities raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.85.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $11,482,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 920,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,047,600. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $15,558,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,389,299.60. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 904,371 shares of company stock valued at $139,048,715 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

