New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 129.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.5%

TRN opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.48. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $39.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.39%.The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.