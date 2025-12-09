Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 192,885 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192,885 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.49% of Texas Instruments worth $936,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.