Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.31% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $198,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2%

BK opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

