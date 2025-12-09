Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 4,080 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $68,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after buying an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,335,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,093,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,370,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

Shares of AXP opened at $361.96 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $377.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

