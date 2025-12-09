Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 23.5% – Here’s Why

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21. 299,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 53,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Condor Resources

(Get Free Report)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.