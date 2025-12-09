Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after buying an additional 4,099,366 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,989,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $707,691,000 after buying an additional 3,062,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.54.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $314.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $328.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.13 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

