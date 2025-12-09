Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 16,301 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.