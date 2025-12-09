Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Grindr Inc. $GRND

Norges Bank bought a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 732,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRND. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,171,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRND. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grindr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $13,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,588,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,493,601.05. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,733,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,692,671.45. This trade represents a 14.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,555,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,404,500 and have sold 3,879,539 shares valued at $52,694,016. Company insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Grindr stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a positive return on equity of 80.21%. The firm had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

