131,052 Shares in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 131,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Interparfums by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interparfums by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interparfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,118,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,194,000 after buying an additional 67,533 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interparfums Stock Down 1.8%

Interparfums stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BWS Financial cut Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

