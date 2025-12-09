2,915,328 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. $UA Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,915,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,768,000 after buying an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $5,122,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UA opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

