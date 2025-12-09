Norges Bank Makes New $21.09 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDA

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 66.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 103.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

