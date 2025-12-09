Norges Bank Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 406,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $3,456,279.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,789.91. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 56,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,458 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 1,273.70%.The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

