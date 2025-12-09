Norges Bank Takes Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,156,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $210,988,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $84,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $75,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after acquiring an additional 44,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,063.20. The trade was a 32.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,535.84. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $373,264.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $179.26 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 171.76%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.