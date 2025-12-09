Norges Bank Invests $20.26 Million in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 421,334 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $2,671,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.8%

BHP Group stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

