Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 540,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,297,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.3%

IRDM stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,127,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,531,239.27. This represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 20,839 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $375,102.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 231,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,612. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $557,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

