Norges Bank Makes New $17.75 Million Investment in Valaris Limited $VAL

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 1,602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valaris by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC increased its holdings in Valaris by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,883,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 456,213 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 46.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Clarkson Capital cut Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price objective on Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

