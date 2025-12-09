Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in FrontView REIT, Inc. $FVR

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FVR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in FrontView REIT by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

NYSE FVR opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.32. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

FrontView REIT ( NYSE:FVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FrontView REIT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 23.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FrontView REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

FrontView REIT Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

