Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 11,294 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other news, insider John Yung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,668. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $75,120.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,916.96. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

