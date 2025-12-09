Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 29,721 Shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. $OBT

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Orange County Bancorp were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 130.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $502,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gilfeather bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $31,226.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 106,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,047.76. This represents a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBT opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $33.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.84%.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

