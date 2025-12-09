Amdocs Limited $DOX Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 195.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Quarry LP increased its position in Amdocs by 42.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amdocs by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

