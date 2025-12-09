AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,580 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 36.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 413,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 93,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $94.01.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

