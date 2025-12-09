Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $89,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 123.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,427 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVYO. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ed Hallen sold 2,811 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $84,330.00. Following the sale, the director owned 168,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,770. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,525,415 shares of company stock worth $44,753,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

