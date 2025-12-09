Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,022 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

