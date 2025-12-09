Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,685 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summer Road LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

CDE stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

