Norges Bank Buys New Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 207,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,386.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $14,701,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.96. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Insider Activity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 433.21% and a negative net margin of 110.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $1,123,359.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $980,577.16. The trade was a 53.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,064,490. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.