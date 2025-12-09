Norges Bank Takes Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 665,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4,507.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 692,489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $4,522,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 184,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,222,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 263,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 144,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.01%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

