Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 253,651 BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 253,651 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,764,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BOK Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.5%

BOK Financial stock opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.49 million for the quarter. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded BOK Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $114,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,724.24. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $380,395. Corporate insiders own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

