Norges Bank Takes $11.34 Million Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 19.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,508,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 673.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 262,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,819,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $8,390,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

