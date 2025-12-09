New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 35,619 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ALHC opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -161.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $902,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 362,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,190.81. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 355,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $5,825,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,533,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395,850.88. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,576,822 shares of company stock valued at $122,232,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

