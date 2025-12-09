Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,382,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

