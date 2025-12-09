New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,900 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,089,000 after purchasing an additional 433,830 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after buying an additional 317,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total value of $170,038.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.56.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

